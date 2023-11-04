'Naracha Mudi' from Chiyaan Vikram's spy movie 'Dhruva Natchathiram' blends playful romance with lust

Chennai, Nov 4 (IANS) As Tamil superstar Chiyaan Vikram’s upcoming action-spy-thriller film ‘Dhruva Natchathiram’ draws near, the movie has unveiled its first single ‘Naracha Mudi’.

A pop-themed electrifying romantic song, the track is layered with both playful but heartfelt romance alongside a level of lust.

Though nothing overly too sexual, there is a certain mood that emits from just the composition and vocal delivery alone, and listeners can get that feeling whether they understand the language or not.

Sung by Srilekha Parthasarathy, also known as Srilekha, the song is romantic, playful, lustful, and a delight to listen to.

A mixture of electronic pop with some atmospheric keyboards, and classical instrumentation in both European and Indian styles, the simplistic composition of Harris Jayaraj complements the vocals very well.

As the movie is mostly an action-spy-thriller, the elements of romance that are there in the film are very much under wraps though if the track does imply that romance is a strong element in the movie as it does define Chiyaan’s character.

Apart from the vocals and the composition, the well-penned lyrics of Thamarai also add a lot of elegance and flavour to the whole track which Srilekha’s vocals capture beautifully.

The production is done very well and reflects the movie’s budget, being done in a very tight manner as all the instruments have a lot of breathing space, though overall priority is given to the vocals and the ambient keyboards.

The bass too, while audible, is much thinner than standard film music, making it much better as most film tracks overdo the bass and make it too booming.

Focusing on a specialised off-the-books black ops team designed to handle special operations which operates outside the law, Vikram plays the role of John, a specialist in assassinations and covert operations and he heads this team called ‘The Basement’.

The ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ alum was already emitting pure swag and attitude in the trailer, and the song too testifies to Chiyaan’s very powerful and thundering screen presence.

The first of a two-part film ‘Dhruva Natchathiram: Chapter One - Yudda Kandaam’ is directed, produced and co-written by Gautam Vasudev Menon, and alongside Vikram stars Ritu Varma, R. Parthiban, Vinayakan, Radhika Sarathkumar, Simran, in pivotal roles.

The movie will hit theatres on November 24.

