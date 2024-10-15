Naomi Scott teaches Jimmy Fallon the creepiest smile ever

Los Angeles, Oct 15 (IANS) Hollywood actress Naomi Scott, who will be seen in the second installment of the horror film “Smile” franchise, taught the chat show host Jimmy Fallon the “creepiest smile ever.”

A video was shared on the official account of Jimmy Kimmel live on Instagram had the actress on the show with Fallon, who shared that there’s a big billboard right near his house and it “scares all of us”.

To which, Scott asked if it scares his children.

“Yeah. There is a lot of scary stuff on Hollywood Boulevard in October and they are frightened by it and I am a little bit frightened by it and even when I see the clips where people just kind of smile it is something about the smiles,” said Fallon.

Scott then went on to teach Fallon the tips and tricks of the “creepy smile.”

“It is a very specific thing actually. Parker Finn is a director who is very specific about smiles,” she said.

The actress then gave directions to Fallon: “Give me a smile. A really big smile. I am going to teach you. So there are three things. Massive smile, tilt your head down a little bit and wide eyes. Yes.”

“Smile 2” is a psychological supernatural horror film directed by Parker Finn. The film is a sequel to the 2022 film “Smile”, where Scott plays a pop singer who begins to experience a series of increasingly disturbing events as she is about to go on tour.

The film also stars Rosemarie DeWitt, Lukas Gage, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Peter Jacobson, Raúl Castillo, Dylan Gelula, and Ray Nicholson, as well as Kyle Gallner reprising his role from the first film.

The 2022 film, which marked Finn’s feature directorial debut was based on his short film titled “Laura Hasn't Slept”, the film had Sosie Bacon as a therapist who witnesses the bizarre suicide of a patient, then goes through increasingly disturbing and daunting experiences that lead her to believe she is experiencing something supernatural.

It also features Jessie T. Usher, Kyle Gallner, Kal Penn, and Rob Morgan and Caitlin Stasey reprising her role from “Laura Hasn't Slept”.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.