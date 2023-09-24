Nana Patekar shares ‘biggest advantage’ of being an actor

New Delhi, Sep 24 (IANS) Veteran star Nana Patekar, who will be seen in the upcoming film ‘The Vaccine War’, says the biggest advantage of being an actor is that they have a way of taking out our frustration with the help of a camera.

In a conversation with media personnels in the capital, Nana was seen talking about advantages of being an actor.

He said: “The biggest advantage of being an actor is that we have a way of taking out our frustration with the help of a camera. If I didn’t have this medium, I would have gone mad. Anyway, I am called mad. This is such a big medium for us.”

Nana was then asked about working in south films, as they are currently creating waves.

“Kaala. I had done that in Hindi then dubbed it in Tamil. They wanted 2-3 lines and I said like let me just dub more lines and that’s how we did the entire film. The thing is you can dub but the language isn’t yours so the expression wouldn’t come. That’s why I don’t do it,” he added.

Directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, ‘The Vaccine War’ is touted as India’s first bio-science cinematic endeavour. It talks about the scientists pivotal in developing the indigenous BBV152 vaccine, commonly known as Covaxin.

The film also stars Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, Raima Sen and Sapthami Gowda. The film is scheduled to release on September 28 in 10 different languages.

