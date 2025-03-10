Nana Patekar on Ajivasan Vasantotsav 2025: Music has the power to unite

Mumbai, March 10 (IANS) Ajivasan Vasantotsav 2025 was hosted by the prestigious Acharya Jialal Vasant Sangeet Niketan. The annual festival honoured the legacy of its visionary founder, Acharya Jialal Vasant Ji.

The event also recognized some of the greatest musical minds of our time.

Ajivasan Vasantotsav 2025 had some of the most revered personalities from the world of music and arts, such as Sh. Suresh Wadkar Ji, Sh. Anup Jalota Ji, Sh. Sonu Nigam Ji, Sh. Hridaynath Mangeshkar Ji, Smt. Kaushiki Chakraborty Ji, Sh. Ashish Shelar Ji, Sh. Nana Patekar Ji in attendance.

"Ajivasan Vasantotsav has always been more than just a celebration of music—it is a tribute to the timeless legacy of Acharya Jialal Vasant Ji and the rich traditions of Indian classical music. This year was especially emotional as we honoured the legendary Padma Shri Hridaynath Mangeshkar Ji and paid tribute to Ustad Zakir Hussain Ji, whose presence has always been integral to this festival. The launch of the Ustad Zakir Hussain Award is a beautiful initiative that will continue to inspire generations of musicians. It was an honour to be part of such a soulful and meaningful evening” says Padma Shri Suresh Wadkar.

Veteran actor Nana Patekar added, ”Ajivasan Vasantotsav is a legacy of pure music, discipline, and dedication that Acharya Jialal Vasant Ji instilled in generations. Being part of this tribute, especially on a day dedicated to the great Ustad Zakir Hussain Ji, is an honor. Music has the power to unite, heal, and inspire, and tonight was a testament to that timeless truth.”

Ajivasan Vasantotsav 2025 was especially nostalgic as it coincided with the birthday of Ustad Zakir Hussain on March 9.

The table maestro had been a part of this event for several years. In order to pay tribute, the inaugural Ustad Zakir Hussain Award was launched—an initiative designed to celebrate and inspire the finest musicians of the future.

