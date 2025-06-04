‘Namma Bengaluru’, says Anushka Sharma as hubby Virat touches down in the city with IPL trophy

Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) The celebrations are getting bigger by the minute for Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, as the IPL team Royal Challengers Bengaluru for which her husband, Virat Kohli plays, has won its maiden title after a wait of 18 years.

On Wednesday, the actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared a video of Virat holding the IPL trophy inside the bus as it waded through scores of fans in Bengaluru.

A sea of fans erupted in front of the bus, Bengaluru local administration was seen trying very hard to contain the ever increasing crowd as the streets buzzed with excitement after RCB touched down in the city after travelling from Ahmedabad.

The actress wrote on the video, “Namma Bengaluru”.

Last night, Anushka Sharma embraced her husband, who ran over to her with tears streaming down his face. Anushka hugged and congratulated her husband. The shutters of the cameras stationed at the stadium went all gun-blazing to capture the moment between the couple, a moment that will put its signature along the dotted line of the history of India’s pop-culture in years to come.

For Virat, the moment came a few weeks after he announced his retirement from Test cricket. One can only imagine the sense of accomplishment that must be running through Kohli’s mind at the moment. Over the years, RCB has cultivated a loyal fanbase that has stood by the team game after game, season after season. With the maiden win coming after almost 2 decades, it has paid off enormously for them.

Batting first, RCB mounted a score of 190 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in 20 overs in the IPL final. Kohli was the top-scorer for RCB, as he scored 43 runs off 35 balls. Punjab pacers Arshdeep Singh and Kyle Jamieson shared six wickets between them.

In response, Punjab Kings were off to a good start but lost momentum in the middle as the team fell short and finished with 184-7.

Anushka, on her part, has been on a sabbatical with her last on screen appearance being in 2022 in ‘Qala’, where she was seen in a cameo appearance, and a full-fledged role back in 2018 release ‘Zero’.

The actress was set to make her return on the silver screen with ‘Chakda 'Xpress’, based on India’s lead pacer Jhulan Goswami. However, the future of the film seems bleak, as there are no reports of its release in theatres.

