Namibia tracks two lions outside protected areas

Windhoek, Feb 2 (IANS) Namibia's Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism (MEFT) said it is tracking two lions that strayed from protected areas into farmland.

The first lion, a female, was spotted between Tsumeb and Oshivelo, both towns in northern Namibia along a key route connecting the country's interior to Etosha National Park, a major wildlife conservation area, MEFT spokesperson Romeo Muyunda said in a statement on Saturday.

According to Muyunda, the lioness is part of a pride with two adult lions and four cubs at Onguma Farm, a private reserve bordering Etosha, reports Xinhua news agency.

"We believe that one female lion went out from the farm and was spotted and captured by travellers in the circulating video," Muyunda said. "Our staff have tracked the spores of the lion to the Punyu farm."

The affected area consists mainly of private farmland, reducing the risk of direct encounters with people, he said, urging farmers and nearby communities to take precautions while officials work to return the lion to Onguma.

Another lion was reported at Oromowa, a farming area on the western periphery of Etosha National Park, and is suspected to have strayed from the park.

"Equally, our staff members are tracking the lion and caution communities in those areas to be vigilant and ensure the livestock are safe," Muyunda said.

The ministry confirmed that no livestock losses, property damage, or attacks on humans have been reported.

Namibia faces ongoing challenges in managing human-wildlife conflict as its growing population and expanding agricultural activities encroach on wildlife habitats.

Large carnivores such as lions and elephants often stray from national parks and conservancies into farming areas, leading to livestock losses and property damage.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.