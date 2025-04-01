Nagaland varsity names its library after RSS founder Hedgewar

Kohima, April 1 (IANS) The International University in Nagaland’s Dimapur has named its new library after Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, founder of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Nagaland Governor La Ganesan on Monday inaugurated the Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar Central Library at International University, formerly, the Global Open University, Nagaland.

The inauguration of the library with 75,000 books coincided with the eve of the 136th birth anniversary of Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, who was born on April 1, 1889, in Nagpur.

Addressing the function, the Governor emphasised the importance of libraries in fostering intellectual curiosity and lifelong learning.

He lauded the establishment of the Central Library as a fitting tribute to Dr. Hedgewar’s legacy, describing him as a towering figure in India’s cultural and nationalist resurgence.

“A well-equipped library serves as a center of learning and reflection, inspiring students and scholars to delve into history, philosophy, science, and humanities while staying rooted in the ethos of our great civilisation,” the Governor stated.

Quoting Swami Vivekananda, he reiterated that education is the manifestation of perfection already within individuals and that libraries play a crucial role in nurturing this process.

The Governor further highlighted the significance of integrating digital learning tools, online resources, and modern technology into the central library to cater to the evolving needs of students and researchers.

He encouraged students to use the library not just for academic excellence but for intellectual and personal growth, fostering a deeper understanding of values, nation-building, and innovation.

The Governor congratulated International University, Dimapur, for this initiative and extended special appreciation to its founder and promoter, Dr. Priyaranjan Trivedi, for his contributions, including authoring books on the aims, objectives, and achievements of RSS in both English and Hindi.

He also commended the faculty, students, and administration for their dedicated efforts in making the vision of the Central Library a reality. “As we dedicate this library to Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, let it serve as a beacon of knowledge, national unity, and intellectual excellence,” the Governor remarked and explained that Dr Hedgewar was a luminary whose contribution to the nation’s unity and cultural awakening remains unparalleled.

“May it inspire generations to come and contribute to a prosperous and enlightened India.”

The inauguration event marked a significant milestone for the academic community in Nagaland, with the Central Library set to become a vital resource hub for students, researchers, and scholars across various disciplines. Pro-Chancellor, Dr. Utkarsh Sharma, Founder Chancellor, Dr. Priyaranjan Trivedi, Chancellor, Dr. Shyam Narayan Pandey and Vice-Chancellor, Dr. Subhram Rajkhowa among others were present in the event.

