Myanmar national among three arrested by NIA in Mizoram

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday said that they have arrested three persons, including a Myanmar national, after extensive searches in connection with the explosives, arms and ammunition seizure case in Mizoram.The accused were identified as J. Rohlupuia (55), Henry Siangnuna (48) and C. Laldinsaga (43).

The trio were taken into custody by the NIA after raids at four locations in Mizoram, including two in Champhai district and one each in Aizawl and Lawngtlai districts. The raids were conducted at the homes of the suspects, linked with pilferage and transportation of explosives and arms from Mizoram to Myanmar. Several incriminating materials were seized during the raids.

The case pertains to the seizure of two pick-up trucks, laden with explosives and firearms from Kulikawn police station area in Aizawl (Mizoram) by the Assam Rifles Naka team of 2nd Battalion AR on May 1, 2022. The consignment consisted of 223 boxes of 200 sticks each, gunpowder, weapons, etc.

"Investigations have revealed that Henry Siangnuna, a Myanmar national, in connivance with Rohlupuia had illegally purchased arms by using Arms Dealer license of Rohlupuia, which were further being transported across the border to Myanmar. During the search at his house, one smartphone with two SIM cards, one Airgun, two Compressed Air Cylinders, one Myanmar Entry/Exit document and an Aadhaar Card were seized," said the official.

During the search at J. Rohlupuia's premises, one smartphone along with SIM cards and the original Arms License used for procuring Arms was seized.

Investigations further revealed that Laldinsaga's licence was used for procuring explosives from a firm at Guwahati for onward supply to Myanmar. The entire consignment consisting of explosives and arms was caught at Kulikawn, Aizawl leading to investigations in the instant case.

"The NIA is continuing with its investigations to unravel further links of the accused in the arms and explosives smuggling racket," the official added.

