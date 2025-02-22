My role in Empuraan is an IB officer who navigates two worlds, says Kishore

Chennai, Feb 22 (IANS) Actor Kishore, who plays the character Karthik in director Prithviraj Sukumaran’s eagerly awaited political thriller L2: Empuraan, featuring Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in the lead, says that his character in the film is that of an IB officer who navigates two worlds.

On Saturday, actor Mohanlal took to X to introduce Kishore’s character in the film. He wrote, “Character No.10 Kishore Kumar G as Karthik in #L2E #EMPURAAN” and posted a link to a YouTube video of Kishore speaking about his character in the film.

Kishore, in the video, said, “As soon as I got the offer for this film, I was really so happy. The reason was the first part of the film, ‘Lucifer’, was a big hit. Apart from that, I was very excited to work with director Prithviraj. So, I immediately said 'yes'. I will do this film, no matter what the role is.”

Speaking about his character Karthik, Prithviraj said, “This character, Karthik, that I play in this film, is an IB officer who is navigating two worlds and trying to maintain decorum. It's a very interesting and pivotal role in this film.”

“It's a very crucial role for the film in which I had to speak in English and Malayalam. There were big lines in both languages and that was quite challenging for me. Not being from Kerala. Being a Kannadiga, speaking Malayalam lines as though I am a Malayali was quite difficult in the speed that I had to match. Prithviraj would keep asking me, ‘A little more speed, a little more speed.’ and I used to fumble. So, I had to rehearse it so much,” Kishore disclosed.

Stating that it was really interesting to work with an actor-director, Kishore said,“ As far as I know, when an actor is directing, he knows the actors well because he knows the perspective of the actors, the way the actors work and how it is to be in front of the camera. That actually helps. If we are having difficulty in saying a line or a few words, or get stuck with words or a few emotions or a few expressions or a few movements, for it to become so fluid it becomes quite easy and comfortable when it is an actor who is directing the film. That's what I feel. That was an advantage we had in Empuraan.”

Mohanlal-starrer L2: Empuraan (L2E) is directed by actor Prithviraj and produced jointly by Antony Perumbavoor and Subaskaran. The film’s story has been penned by Murali Gopy and its music has been scored by Deepak Dev. The film has cinematography by Sujith Vaassudev and editing by Akhilesh Mohan. The film is scheduled to hit screens on March 27 this year.

