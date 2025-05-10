My next film with Sailesh Kolanu will be a comedy, says actor Nani

Chennai, May 10 (IANS) Actor Nani, whose film with director Sailesh Kolanu, 'Hit: The Third Case', has now emerged a blockbuster, has said that his next film with Sailesh would be a comedy.

The actor, who took part in the success meet of the explosive action entertainer that still continues its strong run in theatres, said, "About working with Sailesh... obviously, he will ask me to do a cameo in Hit 4 or Hit 5 and I will have to do it. But apart from that, the next film that I do with Sailesh will be a comedy."

Nani then went on to explain why he wanted to do a comedy film with Sailesh. "The reason is he is a director with hilarious comic timing. Since we keep looking at him from the Hit 1, Hit 2 and Hit 3 perspective, it becomes very difficult for us to believe that. Already he's put a small thought in me. It was just brilliant and too hilarious. Let's see when and how that will happen. I want to do one solid comedy with Sailesh because I think it will be a really very enjoyable experience."

On Monday, Nani's production house Wall Poster Cinema, which produced the film, took to its X timeline to announce that the film had collected a whopping 101 crores in the first four days of its release.

From the moment the first show hit screens, HIT: The Third Case turned into a rampaging force, obliterating expectations and rewriting opening day records.

Sailesh Kolanu's directorial venture exploded with a gross worldwide collection of over Rs 43 on Day 1 — the highest day one collection for a film in Nani’s career, storming past the Rs 38 crore opening of his previous record-setter, 'Dasara'.

But the storm wasn’t limited to India. In North America, the movie made a seismic impact by crossing the $1 million mark on day one.

Hit: The Third Case has also emerged as a beacon of revival for Telugu cinema.

In fact, Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce President Dil Raju had gone on record, saying the success of director Sailesh Kolanu's 'Hit: The Third Case' had made the Telugu film industry breathe a sigh of relief.

The eminent producer said, "The Telugu film industry got a breather on May 1. All through last month, the audiences were not coming to theaters. We were worried that summer was drawing to a close and there weren't enough audiences. In April, many single screens in AP and Telangana were even closed. At a time like this, all our hopes were on the movie 'Hit :The Third Case'. We were all waiting with bated breath to see if audiences will fill theatres and to what extent. We felt happy seeing the healthy online bookings for the film three days ahead of its release. We were glad that people were coming to the theaters. Today, the unanimous talk is that the 'last half an hour of this film is extraordinary. The film is fantastic'. With that talk, the Telugu film industry has got a breather."

