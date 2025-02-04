My character in Vidaa Muyarchi has various layers, says Regina Cassandra

Chennai, Feb 4 (IANS) Actress Regina Cassandra, who will be seen playing a pivotal role in director Magizh Thirumeni’s eagerly awaited action extravaganza Vidaa Muyarchi, featuring actor Ajith in the lead, says that her character in the film has many layers.

There has been a lot of speculation about the character she plays in the film on social media, right from the time the film’s trailer released. Many believe she plays a character with negative shades.

However, Regina urges people not to jump to conclusions. Says the actress, “Don’t make assumptions based on the trailer. Every actor in Vidaamuyarchi plays a significant role, and my character has various layers.”

Regina Cassandra is known to be a dedicated artiste. In particular, she had her elbows greased while preparing for this role. Recollecting her experience of getting onboard, Regina says, “Initially, I was approached for a different role by Magizh sir, and a week later, I got a call from his office, asking me to perform this character.”

Giving more details of working on the film, a considerable portion of which was shot in Azerbaijan, Regina says, “Time and climatic conditions played a major influence throughout our shooting of Vidaamuyarchi. When we were filming in Azerbaijan, we had to ensure that the shots were completed in perfect timing, as sunset would happen a little earlier than the mainland as we were shooting on the hilltop. Magizh sir and the entire crew had planned it accordingly and we made it on time.”

Finally, winding up with her experience of working with Ajith Kumar, she says, “He is an adrenaline junkie, though he might look calm and silent. From being an icebreaker on Day 1, and being a great friend till the last day of shoot, he was such a humble and friendly person.”

Vidaamuyarchi is all set for a worldwide theatrical release on February 6. The film is produced by Lyca Productions Subaskaran, with Anirudh Ravichander composing the music and Om Prakash handling the cinematography.

