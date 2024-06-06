Munawar Faruqui says 'Kuch Yaadein' captures a universal, relatable feeling

Mumbai, June 6 (IANS) Musician-actor and stand-up star Munawar Faruqui has dropped his latest heartbreak track "Kuch Yaadein", which he says captures a "feeling that is universal and relatable".

"Kuch Yaadein" brings to life the memories of having someone special and embracing those moments.

Munawar's heartfelt rap explores the longing and concern for a past love, praying for their presence and experiencing the void without them.

"Suyash and I have been eager to collaborate for quite some time, and this felt like the perfect opportunity. This song is undeniably a heartbreak anthem, and working on such a profound and meaningful piece is my favorite thing to do," Munawar said.

The song features music composed by Siddharth Singh and Suyyash Rai, with lyrics penned by Munawar and Suyyash Rai.

Munawar added: "With this song, we are capturing a feeling that is both universal and relatable. Music transcends language, and I hope it crosses boundaries and receives love from all corners of the world."

"Kuch Yaadein" is available on Vyrl Originals YouTube page.

Apart from this, Munawar had announced his acting debut in a web series titled "First Copy".

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.