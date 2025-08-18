Mumbai set to honour today the homecoming of Raghuji Bhonsale’s legendary sword

Mumbai, Aug 18 (IANS) The historic sword of Shrimant Raje Raghuji Bhonsle arrived in Mumbai on Monday, where it was given a grand welcome by the Government of Maharashtra at the Mumbai International Airport.

Later in the evening, it will be ceremoniously unveiled in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The sword is remarkable for several reasons. Most medieval Maratha weapons lacked decorative embellishment or inscriptions of their makers or owners. This sword is a rare exception, bearing both intricate ornamentation and the owner’s name. The presence of its European-made blade further points to the flourishing international arms trade in 18th-century India.

The legendary sword of Shrimant Raje Raghuji Bhonsle was recently secured by the Government of Maharashtra through an auction.

Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar, who took possession of the sword in London, formally received the historic sword at the international airport.

The Departments of Cultural Affairs, Archaeology and Museums, and the Directorate of Cultural Affairs, along with PL Deshpande Maharashtra Kala Academy, at 6 p.m., have organised the ‘Sena Saheb Subha Parakram Darshan’ ceremony, said the release issued by Minister Shelar’s office.

During the programme, the exhibition and inauguration of the historic sword of Shrimant Raje Raghuji Bhonsle will be done by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, Minister for Cultural Affairs and IT and Guardian Minister of Suburban District Ashish Shelar will be present.

Shrimant Mudhoji Raje Bhonsle, descendant of Shrimant Raje Raghuji Bhonsle, will also grace the occasion with his special presence. The event will also be attended by Dr Kiran Kulkarni, Secretary, Department of Cultural Affairs, local MP Anil Desai, and MLA Mahesh Sawant, among others.

An exhibition showcasing the legendary sword of Shrimant Sena Saheb Subha Raghuji Raje Bhonsle, brought from England, along with insights into 12 heritage forts, will be held from August 19 to August 25, 2025, between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. at the Art Gallery of PL Deshpande Maharashtra Kala Academy, Prabhadevi, Mumbai. The exhibition will be open to all, free of cost.

Raghuji Bhosale I (1695 - 14 February 1755) was the founder of the Nagpur Bhosale dynasty and a prominent commander in the Maratha Army during Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj’s reign.

Recognised as one of the most daring Maratha commanders of the 18th century, Raghuji Bhosale’s Nagpur kingdom was rich in iron and copper deposits, used not only for manufacturing goods but also for crafting weapons. The royal weaponry of the Nagpur Bhosales represented a perfect blend of craftsmanship and elegance.

