Mumbai on red alert for heavy rains, schools to be shut

Mumbai, July 26 (IANS) The IMD has issued a 'red alert' for Mumbai with extremely heavy rains forecast on Thursday.

Consequently, the BMC has ordered a closure of all schools and colleges on July 27, to ensure safety of the students, said BMC Commissioner I.S. Chahal late on Wednesday.

Mumbai continued to be lashed with incessant torrential rains for most of the day, leading to waterlogging in many areas, though the roads and rail traffic was largely unaffected.

The rainfall recorded till 10 p.m. was: south Mumbai - 101.35 mm, eastern suburbs - 87.54 mm, and Western suburbs 102.55 mm.

The BMC has appealed to all citizens to stay alert, stay indoors, and follow instructions from the administration. The State Disaster Management Authority has also issued an alert of extremely heavy rains from tonight and urged all people to exercise caution.

