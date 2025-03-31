‘Mumbai-born lad’ Saqib Ayub talks about his roots from Bihar, love for travelling

Mumbai, March 31 (IANS) Actor Saqib Ayub, who has been receiving a lot of positive response for his work in the theatrical release ‘Superboys of Malegaon’, has said that although he was born and raised in Mumbai, Bihar, his native courses through his blood and flesh.

The actor spoke with IANS recently, and spoke about his roots, and his love for travelling, and how does it help the actor in him.

The actor told IANS, “I am actually from Mumbai. My origins are from Bihar but I am a proper Mumbai-born lad. But Bihar is in my blood, it can't go anywhere”.

The actor has been constantly travelling for the past decade, and it has massively helped in him hone his craft.

Talking about how travelling acts as a catalyst in his work, the actor said, “It’s very important for me as an actor to travel. I've been travelling regularly for the last eight to nine years, and I think the amount of learning I have received while travelling is a lot, I wouldn't have probably received that much if I kept myself enclosed in Mumbai. If I had kept myself locked up here, I probably wouldn't have learnt so many things because the kind of places that I have been to, whether it's in India or whether it is out of India and the kind of people whom I have met, the kind of lives that they lead and how their minds work, where they come from, you empathise with them”.

“You relate to them, and learn from them. Every place has something new to offer, every place has something new. So, I think as an actor, it's very important to travel. I think one of my really favourite actors, Manav Kaul also emphasises that because he's a guy who's always out and about somewhere in the world”, he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.