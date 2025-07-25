Mumbai: Bangladeshi national arrested for illegally residing in India

Mumbai, July 25 (IANS) The Mumbai Police have arrested a transgender Bangladeshi national from Pump House in Mumbai's Andheri East for allegedly residing illegally in India and begging on the streets, police said.

The individual had been living in the country without any legal documentation for the past six months, an official said on Thursday.

The arrested individual was identified as Mohammad Amirul Islam Yusuf Ali, aged 30, whose permanent address is Fakirpara village near Nalitabari police station located in Sherpur district of Dhaka division in Bangladesh.

In Mumbai, he was residing at Gaurav Pada in Nalasopara East of Palghar district.

The Mumbai Police said that the individual was found living illegally in India, having entered the country without valid documents and outside of official immigration channels.

Consequently, a case has been registered under Rule 3 read with Rule 6 of the Passport (Entry into India) Rules, 1950, Section 3(1) of the Foreigners Order, 1948, and Section 14 of the Foreigners Act, 1946.

Upon questioning, police found no valid travel or citizenship documents in the possession of the individual, following which a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Foreigners Act.

According to Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) Police, they received a tip-off about the presence of a Bangladeshi citizen in the Pump House area of Andheri East.

Based on the information, a police team was dispatched to the location around 9:53 a.m. on Thursday.

On reaching the spot, the team noticed a transgender individual soliciting alms from passersby.

When questioned about the identity, place of origin, and Indian citizenship documents, the individual gave evasive responses.

Suspecting illegal residency, police took the person into custody with the assistance of woman constable Bondre and brought them to the MIDC police station for further inquiry.

The procedure was carried out in the presence of two panch witnesses, and relevant details were recorded through the e-Saakshi app.

During detailed questioning, the accused admitted to being a Bangladeshi national and confirmed the lack of any Indian identification documents.

The police, recognising the accent and speech patterns, were convinced of the person's Bangladeshi origin.

The individual revealed that he had entered India illegally through the Benapur border six months ago, avoiding detection by the border patrol and without obtaining permission from any authorities.

The individual cited poverty and hunger as reasons for fleeing his homeland and had been residing in Gaurav Pada at Nalasopara East in Palghar district of Maharashtra since then.

The person also disclosed that his parents, Yusuf Ali and Ajura Begum, are residents of Bangladesh.

On examination of their mobile phone, police found the IMO app, which had several saved contact numbers beginning with the Bangladesh country code +880, through which the accused stayed in touch with his relatives.

The phone's gallery also contained an image of a Bangladeshi birth certificate.

