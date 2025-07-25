Right-wing activists hold protest on road in Bhopal, claim Hindu families forced to migrate

Bhopal, July 25 (IANS) The members of right-wing organisations, including Bajrang Dal and the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) held a protest, claiming that Hindu families are allegedly being forced to migrate from Banganga area in Bhopal.

The right-wing activists, on Thursday, sat on the road for more than two hours and shouted slogans as well as recited Hanuman Chalisa.

Many local residents, including children and senior citizens, also participated in the protest.

The protest held under the banner of 'Sakal Hindu Sangathan', a right-wing organisation, which was also supported by Bajrang Dal, VHP, among others.

It came after a woman living in Banganga area lodged a complaint at the T.T. Nagar police station, alleging that some miscreants allegedly misbehaved with her and hurled abuses on her.

When the woman objected, the accused persons threatened her for dire consequences.

As they came to know about the matter, right-wing activists reached the T.T. Nagar police station and demanded immediate action against those who allegedly misbehaved with the woman.

Subsequently, the right-wing activists sat in protest on a road in Banganga, which resulted in traffic congestion for more than two hours in the area.

The protest was held in the presence of police personnel, and no untoward incident was reported.

After recitation of Hanuman Chalisa, the protesters left, and later the traffic in Banganga area was smooth.

A senior police official deployed at the protest site, said that a woman had lodged a complaint, alleging that some people belonging to the Muslim community, had misbehaved with her.

She had also alleged that a group of miscreants had barged into her house a few days ago.

"Police took quick action on the woman's complaint, and three people were arrested in connection with the incident. We have received no complaint regarding forceful migration of Hindu families here," the police official said while talking to media persons at the protest site.

Later, BJP MLA from Bhopal, Rameshwar Sharma, also claimed that he has learnt that some miscreants are conspiring to force Hindu families to migrate from Banganga area.

He also extended his support to the protest.

"Hindu families won't be migrated from Banganga area. Instead, those trying to create unrest, they will be punished as per the law. I have requested Bhopal District Collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh and Bhopal Police Commissioner Harinarayana Chari Mishra to investigate the matter and take action," Sharma said.

