Author Taslima Nasreen urges Nobel Committee to 'introspect' over giving Nobel Peace Prize to B'desh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) Exiled Bangladeshi author and human rights activist Taslima Nasreen has asked the Nobel Committee to introspect over its decision of the Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Muhammad Yunus, the Chief Adviser of Bangladesh's interim government, "for tarnishing the prestigious award's reputation by spreading unrest in the South Asian country".

Taking to social media platform X, Nasreen wrote: "Yunus has tarnished the reputation of the Nobel Prize. A man who spreads unrest has been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. From now on, no one will have faith in the recipients of the Peace Prize. Instead, people will wonder whether the person is actually a bad one. The Nobel Committee seriously needs to reflect on this."

Earlier on May 1, 2025, the Bangladeshi author had again targeted the Muhammad Yunus government.

She had appealed for the withdrawal of Yunus' Nobel Peace Prize.

She has made serious allegations against Muhammad Yunus of misuse of power, corruption and human rights violations.

Nasreen had previously posted on X that she has written a letter to the Norwegian Nobel Committee.

In this letter, she wrote, "I know that once the Nobel Peace Prize is awarded, it cannot be taken back, but please consider whether this is possible under exceptional circumstances? You gave the Nobel Peace Prize to Muhammad Yunus of Bangladesh, but he did not do a single thing for peace."

Nasreen alleged that Yunus evaded taxes while working in Grameen Bank and used the bank's foreign funds to start his own business.

She said: "When the women who took micro loans could not repay the amount with interest, the employees of Grameen Bank demolished their houses. How can such a person be considered a symbol of peace?"

Nasreen also called Yunus an agent of the defeated Pakistani army in 1971.

She said that Yunus has illegally captured power in Bangladesh by allying with jihadi militants.

She said, "In the last nine months, opposition leaders and minority Hindus have been killed on his orders. Their houses have been burnt and destroyed. Many people have been wrongly imprisoned."

She added, "Yunus is preparing for war against neighbouring India. Bangladesh has absolutely no capability to wage war against India, yet in his delusion he is pushing millions of people in the country towards death. Industries have shut down due to attacks by Jihadi terrorists, the economic situation is going to be terrible, but Yunus is not worried. He also has no intention of holding elections in Bangladesh. His partners (Pakistan) are busy looting the country."

Nasreen alleged: "Muhammad Yunus is pushing Bangladesh into a terrible crisis economically, politically and socially. There is hatred and vengeance in his heart. His behaviour is uncivilised, barbaric and cruel. He wants to kill the opposition people. He has no desire to establish peace. In these nine months, there has not been peace in the country even for a single day and he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. Please set an example in favour of peace by taking back his Nobel Prize."

