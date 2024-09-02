MUDA row: Karnataka govt suspends former civic agency Commissioner for illegalities

Bengaluru, Sep 2 (IANS) In a major development related to the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) row, the Karnataka government on Monday suspended former MUDA Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar in connection with serious charges against him during his tenure at the civic agency.

Dinesh Kumar is kept under suspension with immediate effect pending inquiry. He also has been asked not to leave the headquarters without permission.

The five-page order, bearing the signature of Umadevi, the Under Secretary in the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms Department, has been issued in the name of the Karnataka Governor.

The Karnataka government’s move, last week, to promote this officer has raised questions. However, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, asked about the issue, maintained that he did not have any idea about the development.

Dinesh Kumar is alleged to have aided Siddaramaiah’s family and land sharks by violating all rules in terms of land allotment. He is also charged with turning a blind eye to the repeated letters written by the District Commissioner of Mysuru regarding the allotment of sites in the ratio of 50:50.

The order says that a technical committee was formed to look into the serious irregularities and after detailed proof and verification of documents at the MUDA, a detailed report has been submitted regarding his illegal actions and violations of the law. The report has found that in most of the matters, a clear opinion was not recorded regarding the subjects presented in the meetings and it has also been observed that the directions by the government were not followed. It was also noticed that the decisions are taken against the decisions and directions of the government.

The report also says that decisions were taken to construct layouts without acquiring the land and without bringing it to the notice of the meeting, decisions were made for parallel allotments and allotments with a ratio of 50:50 against the law. No action was taken regarding auctioning of the corner sites in layouts, it added.

