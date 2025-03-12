MUDA case: Petitioner moves CVC against Lokayukta officials over closure report on CM

Bengaluru, March 12 (IANS) The petitioner in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case, Snehamayi Krishna, filed a complaint with the Commissioner of the Central Vigilance Committee (CVC) on Wednesday against senior IPS officers serving in the Karnataka Lokayukta.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who was named as the first accused in the MUDA scam, was given a clean chit by the Lokayukta.

The complaint has been lodged against Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Manish Kharbikar, IGP Subramanyeshwara Rao, and Mysuru Lokayukta SP T.J. Udesh.

SP Udesh led the team that investigated the MUDA case and filed a closure report citing lack of evidence against CM Siddaramaiah and others.

The petitioner alleged that the officers serving in the Karnataka Lokayukta acted under the influence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah while handling the MUDA scam. He accused them of lacking impartiality and demanded action against them.

Snehamayi Krishna further claimed that despite sufficient evidence in the MUDA scam, the officers falsely stated there was a lack of evidence and submitted an interim report as the final report to the court.

“I was dumbstruck by the actions of these senior IPS officers. They have surrendered themselves to the accused persons,” he alleged.

“I need answers on whether these officers submitted a false report to the court under the pretext of insufficient evidence. Hence, all three IPS officers must be investigated to send a strong message to the bureaucracy,” he stated.

The report submitted to the court failed to mention that the illegal allotment of parallel sites in the prestigious Vijayanagar locality in Mysuru—rather than in Devanuru Third Stage—was unlawful.

According to the petitioner, white correction fluid (whitener) was used to manipulate documents, facilitating allotments in Vijayanagar, where land prices range from Rs 23,000 to Rs 26,000 per square meter, compared to Rs 11,000 per square meter in Devanuru Third Stage.

The report did recommend disciplinary action against then-Deputy Commissioner G. Kumara Naik (now a Congress MP), Tehsildar Malige Shankar, and others.

However, it did not classify their false claims of conducting spot visits and submitting misleading reports as legal offenses, the petitioner pointed out.

The officers also failed to investigate allegations regarding the initials “DCM” marked on a document requesting de-notification.

At that time, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was serving as Deputy Chief Minister. This, the petitioner argued, establishes that Siddaramaiah was aware of the fourth accused, landowner J. Devaraju, and the matter needs further investigation.

The petitioner Snehamayi Krishna had also filed a writ petition before the division bench of the Karnataka High Court, questioning the single bench order quashing his appeal for the CBI investigation into the MUDA case.

The Karnataka High Court on March 7 quashed the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife B.M. Parvathi and Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh in connection with Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case.

