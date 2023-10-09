Much-awaited Metro services to Whitefield IT corridor starts in B'luru; techies celebrate

Bengaluru, Oct 9 (IANS) The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), on Monday, started the metro services to the Whitefield IT corridor stretch in the city.

The project was much-awaited by the software professionals as lakhs of techies work in the renowned MNC companies established in Whitefield, Hoodi and Mahadevapura stretch.

The authorities came under pressure from the public and various groups to open the much-needed metro services to the public without waiting for the inauguration.

Succumbing to the pressure, the metro authorities began its services early this morning.

Thousands of techies thronged the metro stations and celebrated the occasion as the metro services ended hours and hours of travelling and traffic nightmares.

The KR Puram bottleneck and Hoodi traffic jams are regarded as one of the worst in Bengaluru city.

According to officials, the metro will operate trains from Challaghatta on Mysuru Road to Whitefield locality on the purple line. The stretch is 43.5 kilometres. The journey is 1.40 hours and it will pass through 37 railway stations. From Challaghatta to Whitefield Rs 60 fare price has been fixed.

Earlier, the techies had to get down from K.R. Puram and catch feeder buses, city transport or private transport to reach offices. The stretch will connect east and west parts of the city. The metro is operating in a 73.81 kilometres stretch presently and it aims to extend the services to 100 kilometres by the end of the year.

