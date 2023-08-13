'MTV Roadies': Gautam to warn Vashu Jain to keep his attitude in check

Mumbai, Aug 13 (IANS) 'MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand' is full of high intensity drama as contestants gear up for their new tasks. However, disrespect is something that is not tolerated on the show.

Ahead of their new task, contestant Vashu Jain will start mouthing off insults to his fellow contestant while even trash talking Gautam Gulati, who sternly warns him to never try this again.

The whole thing will start as the camps of Gang leaders, Gautam and Prince Narula are gearing up for their upcoming battle. However, carried away by adrenaline Vashu will tell his fellow contestant Himanshu Arora from the rival Gautam Gang, that he is too scared to fight him which shows on his face. He will then get too carried away and even say that Gautam is the same as him, and is frightened of him.

Gautam who normally tends to maintain his cool will not take too kindly to this insult and then proceed to show Vashu, who the actual Boss is in the ring.

Gautam will sternly proceed to tell Vashu to keep his attitude under check and not try to be too oversmart or else he will throw him out of the show in a second.

Vashu, staying perplexed by the incident won’t say anything while Gautam will then tell Prince to keep his members under check, and that disrespect won’t be tolerated on the show, to fellow members and particularly to Gang leaders.

Prince will then proceed to apologise to his fellow rival leader and chide Vashu, telling Gautam that if he or any other contestant from his group proceed to insult him, Rhea or anyone in such a crass manner ever again, he’ll kick them out himself.

Rhea will watch in silence as no one is going to be too happy with display of such rude behaviour.

'MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand’ streams on MTV and Jio Cinema.

