Mrunal Thakur sets vacation goals with pics from her Scottish holiday

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) Actress Mrunal Thakur, who is known for her roles in ‘Love Sonia’, ‘Super 30’, ‘Sita Ramam’, and ‘Hi Nanna’, is soaking in the vibrant colours of her European holiday.

On Monday, the actress took to Instagram and shared several pictures of her strolling happily through the streets of Edinburgh, Scotland.

Wearing a beige short dress, Mrunal looked radiant as she enjoyed the local cafes and scenic streets.

Celebrating her 32nd birthday on August 1, Mrunal seems to be extending the celebrations with this much-deserved holiday.

The actress captioned the post: “Today's good mood is sponsored by coffee.”

Actress Mouni Roy commented on the post, calling her a pretty girl.

Many fans too commented, complimenting the actress on her wardrobe choice and love for caffeine.

Mrunal is among the few actors who have successfully transitioned from television to the big screen, following in the footsteps of Sushant Singh Rajput, Ronit Roy, and Shah Rukh Khan.

On the work front, Mrunal was recently seen in a guest appearance in Nag Ashwin's ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, alongside Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone.

The film grossed Rs 760 crore at the domestic box office.

The actress will next be seen in ‘Pooja Meri Jaan’, ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’, and ‘Son of Sardar 2’.

