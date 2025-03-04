Mrunal Thakur performs a 'flop show to a 'hit song'

Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) Mrunal Thakur and her girl gang performed a 'flop show to a 'hit song'.

She posted a couple of videos on her Instagram stories of singing the popular 'Why This Kolaveri Di' song by Dhanush in the car. She revealed that they decided to groove to the song as they did not get to do the pack-up dance.

Earlier today, Mrunal Thakur channeled her inner 'swarg se utri kokil kanthi apsara'

She took to her Instagram handle and dropped an array of images with her head covered with a beautiful organza dupatta. The pictures showed her flaunting her green bangles and doing her make-up.

Another pic featured a close-up portrait of Mrunal Thakur, showcasing her expressive eyes and a serene expression. She was partially veiled with the delicate, sheer dupatta adding an elegant and traditional touch.

“Channelling my inner swarg se utri kokil kanthi apsara,” Mrunal Thakur captioned the post.

Previously, Mrunal Thakur posted a couple of helpful tips on how to stop hair fall.

She dropped a video on her IG stories where she can be seen flaunting her newly grown baby hair. The 'Hi Nanna' actress shared that she suffered a massive hair fall after being down with dengue last year.

Revealing what all she did to battle the hair fall successfully, she shared, "I had dengue last year and I had such crazy hair fall, and I was so hard on myself. But then, just took proper treatment, and got my vitamins sorted. This is all my baby hair growing. Don't be hard on yourself."

The diva added, "The shedding phase will happen but it will grow back. But you got to use less products, do massage, you need to have a ritual. Please take care of yourself."

Work-wise, Mrunal Thakur is presently busy with "Dacoit - Ek Prem Katha," opposite Adivi Sesh. The pan-India drama further stars Anurag Kashyap.

Helmed by Shaneil Deo, the project will mark his directorial debut. The movie has been produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, co-produced by Suniel Narang, and presented by Annapurna Studios.

Her lineup further includes the much-awaited sequel “Son of Sardaar 2”, alongside Ajay Devgn.

