Mrunal Thakur auditions for 'Manjulika's character

Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) Actress Mrunal Thakur recently delighted her Instagram family by hosting a session titled 'Uncovered Hi Nanna BTS Gems', where she unveiled some behind-the-scenes treasures from the shoot of Telugu romantic drama 'Hi Nanna'. She dropped a hilarious video of her character, Yashna, playfully emulating Vidya Balan's iconic portrayal of 'Manjulika' from the comedy horror film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Mrunal, who has 13.5 million followers, shared a delightful video of herself singing "Ami Je Tomar" from the 2007 Akshay Kumar film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'. This fun clip was her response to a fan’s request for "Yashna's funniest photo".

In the video, Mrunal looks radiant in a floral green dress, sitting in front of a cooler, her hair flowing as she channels Vidya Balan’s iconic character, Manjulika.

'Hi Nanna' directed by Shouryuv, in his directorial debut, and produced by Vyra Entertainments, stars Nani and Mrunal in lead roles. It also features Kiara Khanna, Angad Bedi, and Viraj Ashwin.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mrunal began her acting career in 2012 with the television show 'Mujhse Kuchh Kehti...Yeh Khamoshiyaan'. She has featured in shows like 'Arjun', 'Kumkum Bhagya'. She has also participated in 'Nach Baliye 7'.

Mrunal was also a part of the web series 'Made in Heaven 2'. She featured in the episode titled 'Beauty and the Beast' as Adhira Arya. The romantic drama that is streaming on Prime Video is produced by Excel Entertainment, and chronicles the lives of Tara and Karan, two wedding planners in Delhi.

The series stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora, Kalki Koechlin, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Mona Singh in the lead roles.

She has starred in movies like 'Love Sonia', 'Super 30', 'Batla House', 'Dhamaka', 'Sita Ramam', 'Pippa', and 'The Family Star'.

She last featured in a cameo appearance as Divya in the recently released Telugu science fiction film ‘Kalki 2898AD’. Directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, the film starred Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani.

Mrunal next has ‘Pooja Meri Jaan’, and ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ in the kitty. She also has 'Son of Sardaar 2', which stars Ajay Devgn in the lead.

