MR Srinivasan, pioneer of India’s nuclear energy programme, passes away at 95

Chennai, May 20 (IANS) Dr M.R. Srinivasan, eminent nuclear scientist and former Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission, passed away in Tamil Nadu's Udhagamandalam on Tuesday. He was 95.

A key architect of India’s civil nuclear energy programme, Dr Srinivasan’s career in the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) spanned over five decades, beginning in September 1955.

He worked closely with Dr Homi Bhabha on the construction of Apsara, India’s first nuclear research reactor, which attained criticality in August 1956.

In 1959, he was appointed Principal Project Engineer for the country’s first atomic power station. His contributions became even more prominent in 1967 when he took charge as the Chief Project Engineer of the Madras Atomic Power Station, helping lay the groundwork for India’s self-reliant nuclear power capabilities.

In 1974, he became Director of the Power Projects Engineering Division in the DAE and, a decade later, assumed the role of Chairman of the Nuclear Power Board.

Under his leadership, the country witnessed rapid growth in its nuclear infrastructure, with Srinivasan overseeing the planning, construction, and commissioning of major power plants across India.

In 1987, he was appointed Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission and Secretary of the Department of Atomic Energy. That same year, he also became the founding Chairman of the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL).

His tenure saw remarkable expansion: 18 nuclear power units were developed under his guidance -- seven became operational, seven were under construction, and four remained in the planning phase.

For his exemplary contributions to the field of nuclear science and engineering, Dr Srinivasan was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian honour.

“His legacy of visionary leadership, technical brilliance, and tireless service to the nation will continue to inspire future generations,” his daughter, Sharada Srinivasan, said in a statement issued by the family.

Dr Srinivasan’s death marks the end of an era in India’s scientific and technological history. He leaves behind an enduring legacy that helped power the nation’s progress and energy security.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.