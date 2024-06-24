MP's budget will be comprehensive & public centric: Jagdish Devda

Bhopal, June 24 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Finance Minister Jagdish Devda on Monday said the upcoming annual budget of the state government would be comprehensive and beneficial for all sections of the people.

Devda said the preparations for the annual budget for the financial year 2024-2025 are underway. Several meetings with different sections, especially, business class and economic experts, were organised and suggestions were received.

"Our preparations for the annual budget are underway. We will try our best to present a public-centric budget. We have no shortage of budget for any scheme introduced by the previous BJP government," the MP Finance Minister said after a budget review meeting on Monday.

He said that all beneficiary schemes, including the cash incentive - 'Ladli Behna Yojana' introduced by the previous BJP government would continue.

The budget session for the financial year 2024-2025 of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly will start on July 1.

This will be the first annual budget of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav-led BJP government in Madhya Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the Opposition Congress is also preparing to corner the state government on various issues, especially the law and order situation of the state and the exam paper leak row.

