MP reports four new Covid cases

Bhopal, March 20 (IANS) As many as four new Covid-19 cases were recorded in Madhya Pradesh, of which three were reported in Indore and one in Jabalpur district, according to a bulletin issued by the state health department.

Fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours have pushed the number of active cases in the state up to 29, and most of the active cases were reported in Bhopal and Indore.

The reports suggested that till Sunday evening, a total of 20 active cases of Covid-19 were registered in Indore, and Bhopal has been at the second spot with a total of five active cases.

Jabalpur has one active case, which was reported on Sunday, while one active case was also reported in Sagar district.

The state Health department claimed that the four fresh cases registered on Sunday were reported after testing 436 Covid samples in a span of 24 hours.

The report also suggested that a total 96 Covid cases were registered in Madhya Pradesh from January 1 to March 20, and most of these cases were reported in Indore and Bhopal.

Currently, Covid protection norms issued by the Centre are not being properly followed in the state, except in some hospitals where the doctors have mandated that they won't allow patients without masks. But this is also only in some hospitals like AIIMS and some others.

As per the reports, a total of 10,777 people have died in Madhya Pradesh since early 2020.

