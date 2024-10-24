MP Police arrest factory owner in Rs 1800 crore drug case

Bhopal, Oct 24 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Police on Thursday arrested a factory owner Jaideep Singh in connection with drug case valued at Rs 1800 crore.

Jaideep Singh, who was wanted in the case, was arrested from his residence located on J. K. Road in Bhopal on Thursday. He was the first owner of the factory (where the drug was seized), however, he had sold it to S. K Singh (a former employee of BHEL), who gave the factory to the accused on rent, a police official told IANS.

It is the fifth arrest in the case after a joint team of Gujarat ATS and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided a factory in Bagroda Industrial Estate located on the outskirts of Bhopal on October 6.

During the operation, two suspects - Amit Prakashchndra Chaturvedi and Sanyal Bane were arrested from the spot. The authorities were tipped off that Amit and Sanyal were involved in the illegal manufacture and sale of MD under the guise of a manufacturing unit in Bhopal.

Two days later, third accused Harish Anjana, who is said to be the kingpin of drug peddling, was arrested by the state police from Mandsaur district, and was handed over to Gujrat ATS for further investigation in the case.

While the fourth accused Premsukh Patidar was arrested on October 11. Patidar had entered the police station in Bhopal and shot himself. He was rushed to a hospital and later he was also handed over to Gujarat Police.

Patidar is alleged to have connections with drug traffickers in Rajasthan, including one Shoeb Lala, as MP police earlier had said.

The case also created a political storm after Harish Anjana's photographs with senior BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda surfaced on social media.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.