MP: PMAY turns dreams into reality for Neemuch residents, beneficiaries thank PM Modi

Neemuch, Feb 12 (IANS) Deeken, a small locality in the heart of Madhya Pradesh’s Neemuch district has witnessed sea-change in the lives of many people, courtesy Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). Under the flagship scheme of Modi government, the dilapidated kutcha houses are being replaced with concrete houses and the residents celebrating and rejoicing the welcome change in their lives.

For most of them, owning a permanent house was once just a distant dream—until PMAY made it a reality.

Winter's chill and summer's heat were still bearable, but the monsoon rains drenched the kuccha roofs of old houses, resulting in sleepless nights for them. These fragile homes not only brought discomfort but also deprived families of dignity and security. The lack of a permanent shelter was, in many ways, a curse for the rural and urban poor, with numerous children’s marriages delayed due to the lack of pucca houses. However, PM Modi’s visionary initiative, the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, has changed this for families across the nation.

Under this scheme, more than 1,000 families in Deeken village of Neemuch district have got pucca houses, thereby providing them with the security and pride that comes with owning solid and durable home. The beneficiaries are expressing deep gratitude, acknowledging how PMAY has elevated their lives and given them newfound stability.

Talking to IANS, Shravan Patidar, Chairman of Deeken Nagar Parishad, spoke about the profound impact of PMAY, recounting the promise made by Prime Minister Modi during his first tenure.

"Modiji had promised a concrete house to every poor person, and since 2016, the dream has come true for thousands. With his vision and commitment, the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana has touched lives in ways we never imagined. Our council has made it a priority to ensure that every deserving person benefits from this scheme," Patidar said.

One such beneficiary, Hariom Joshi, shared his story of how he once lived in a kutcha house with his family.

"I used to live in a fragile house, but through PMAY, I received Rs 2.5 lakh from Modiji’s scheme and completed building a concrete house with the remaining funds. Now, I feel secure, and I know that many others like me are benefiting from this program. I am extremely thankful to PM Modi for turning our dream into reality."

For Vishni Bai, a Dalit widow living with her two daughters in Deeken, the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana has been nothing short of a blessing.

"The rain would flood my house, and we struggled through every season. But after learning about PMAY, I filled out the form, and with the Rs 2.5 lakh grant, I now have a solid, secure home. I also received a gas connection and toilet facilities. My life has improved so much, and I feel blessed to have this new home," she shared.

The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, launched in 2015, aims to provide affordable and permanent housing to the economically weaker sections, low-income groups, and middle-income families across both rural and urban India. By 2023, the programme is set to complete the construction of around 20 million houses. The 2023 Budget further enhanced the funding for PMAY by 66 per cent, with over Rs 79,000 crore earmarked for this transformative initiative.

For the people of Deeken and millions across India, PMAY is more than just a housing scheme—it’s a catalyst for dignity, stability, and a brighter future.

