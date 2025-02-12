DoT unveils new plan to protect telecom networks from natural disasters

New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on Wednesday launched a new report on the Disaster Risk and Resilience Assessment Framework (DRRAF) to make India’s telecom sector stronger against natural disasters.

The report which was unveiled in collaboration with Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) is part of a detailed study on disaster risk and resilience in the telecom sector.

It covers five states -- Assam, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, and Gujarat, according to the statement.

The report assesses the risks posed by natural disasters such as floods, cyclones, and earthquakes while recommending strategies to improve the resilience of telecom infrastructure.

The DoT coordinated with state governments, telecom service providers, and infrastructure companies to gather data for this study.

“Strengthening telecom infrastructure against disasters is a national priority,” Neeraj Mittal, Secretary (Telecom) and Chairman of the Digital Communications Commission (DCC) said.

He added that ensuring continuous connectivity before, during, and after disasters aligns with the UN’s ‘Early Warning for All by 2027’ initiative.

Mittal also urged government agencies, telecom operators, and disaster management bodies to work together to keep India’s telecom networks strong and reliable.

The study analysed 0.77 million telecom towers across India, assessing their vulnerability to natural disasters.

A new disaster risk and resilience index has been developed to measure the impact of disasters on telecom infrastructure.

The report provides several recommendations to improve the sector’s preparedness.

It suggests stronger technical designs to ensure telecom infrastructure can withstand disasters.

It also calls for a multi-hazard information system to enable data-driven decision-making.

To protect telecom operators from financial risks, the report recommends risk-sharing mechanisms and better financial planning.

It also stresses the need for a cross-sectoral collaboration framework, where different stakeholders, including government bodies and telecom companies, can work together for a faster and more efficient disaster response.

The DoT has already introduced several initiatives to improve disaster preparedness.

It has set up real-time coordination between telecom operators and government agencies for quick disaster response.

An indigenous Cell Broadcast System has been implemented to send emergency alerts across the country.

In partnership with the Ministry of Home Affairs, the DoT is working on setting up Public Protection and Disaster Relief (PPDR) networks to ensure seamless communication during emergencies.

Additionally, satellite-based communication and High-Altitude Platform Systems (HAPS) are being promoted to maintain connectivity in disaster-affected regions.

Regulatory policies are also being strengthened to help telecom operators quickly restore services after disasters.

