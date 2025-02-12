Germany extends border controls for another six months

Berlin, Feb 12 (IANS) Germany will extend its strict border controls, initially implemented to address migration and terrorism concerns, for an additional six months beyond their planned expiration in March, Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced on Wednesday.

Last September, Germany introduced passport and identity document checks at land border crossings to curb the number of people entering the country without a visa. The measure was initially set to be in place for six months, responding to rising illegal immigration and security concerns.

According to the German Interior Ministry, in recent months, Germany has detected approximately 80,000 cases of illegal entry, arrested around 1,900 smugglers, and turned away about 47,000 individuals for reasons such as falsified documents or lost visas. "With border controls, we are effectively preventing irregular migration," Scholz said.

Scholz's Social Democrats (SPD) have faced mounting pressure on the issue after a series of deadly attacks attributed to migrants and asylum seekers. Several attacks in Germany since last year have reignited concerns about security and immigration. Following an attack in Solingen that killed three people and injured eight, Scholz pledged to accelerate deportations, tighten weapon restrictions, and further reduce irregular migration if necessary, Xinhua news agency reported.

Scholz said that Wednesday's announcement showed his intention to 'remain resolute in the fight against irregular migration'.

He said that to date, the checks had resulted in '47,000 people being turned back at the border'.

He also cited figures showing asylum applications had fallen by a third last year from 2023 and that 1,900 people smugglers had been arrested.

German media speculate that the extension of border controls, ahead of the early election for the Bundestag, signals that immigration will be a central theme in the upcoming election.

The government announced a sweeping crackdown on traffic into the country in September to deal with what Interior Minister Nancy Faeser called the 'continuing burden' of migration and 'Islamist terrorism'.

