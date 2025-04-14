MP to offer pilgrimage-level facilities for visitors to Mhow in honour of Dr Ambedkar

Bhopal, April 14 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday announced that his government would make all necessary arrangements, similar to a pilgrimage, for those who wish to visit Ambedkar Nagar (Mhow), the birthplace of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, to pay tribute to the iconic leader.

This proclamation was made during a gathering in Ambedkar Nagar, formerly known as Mhow, in celebration of the 134th birth anniversary of Dr Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Indian Constitution.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav emphasised the profound significance of the Dr Ambedkar Memorial in Ambedkar Nagar, along with other locations that symbolise his struggles and contributions to society.

He lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative to honour Dr Ambedkar’s legacy through the establishment of ‘Panchteerth’, a series of five sites intricately linked to his life’s journey. These include Ambedkar Nagar, where he was born; London, where he pursued his higher education; Nagpur, where he embraced Buddhism; Delhi, marking the site of his final moments; and Mumbai, where he was laid to rest.

Each of these locations has been selected to reflect pivotal milestones in Dr Ambedkar’s remarkable life. Yadav assured the audience that the state government would facilitate arrangements for those visiting Ambedkar Nagar to pay homage to the legendary reformer, who championed the cause of social equality.

In his address, he reaffirmed the government's commitment, stating, “Our government will ensure comprehensive arrangements for everyone paying homage to Dr Ambedkar. No effort will be spared.” CM Yadav spoke passionately about Dr Ambedkar’s pivotal role in introducing reservations to promote equality for the underprivileged and his dedication to incorporating safeguards within the Constitution to secure India’s future. Over time, Ambedkar Nagar has become a revered pilgrimage destination, drawing devotees and admirers from across India and abroad, paying homage to Dr Ambedkar’s enduring legacy, he said.

His government has already launched a scheme named as Dr Ambedkar Animal Husbandry Development Scheme. It aims to bolster milk production and safeguard cattle welfare. Under the scheme, the state government supports individuals, mainly from scheduled caste, scheduled tribes and backward classes, managing 25 cows or buffaloes in a group, categorised as one unit. Participants are allowed to expand their operations to up to eight units, thereby encouraging growth in the sector. Preparations for the implementation of the scheme are set to commence this year, with the bidding process nearing completion.

The scheme extends its vision to support large-scale enterprises, providing grants to individuals managing up to 200 cattle for milk and dairy production, the chief minister said. This initiative aspires to foster rural economic growth, integrating modern innovations with traditional practices, while addressing the welfare of abandoned cattle. Ambedkar Nagar (Mhow) has emerged as a major pilgrimage site for Dr Ambedkar’s followers, attracting visitors from across India and abroad.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.