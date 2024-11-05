MP govt’s next regional industry conclave to be held on Dec 7

Bhopal, Nov 5 (IANS) The next Regional Industry Conclave (RIC), an event that aims to encourage investment in Madhya Pradesh, will be held in Narmadapuram (Hoshangabad) on December 7, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Tuesday.

It would be the sixth conclave where leading industrialists and investors from across the country will assemble for a one-to-one meeting with the Chief Minister and investment proposals will be received for the particular region in Madhya Pradesh.

The first conclave was in Jabalpur, which is the centre of the Mahakaushal region of Madhya Pradesh. It was followed in Indore and Ujjain (Malwa-Nimar region), then in Sagar (Bundelkhand region) and last was in Rewa.

The Chief Minister has introduced the concept of conclaves in different regions of the state aiming to set up industries, which will pave the way for the state's economic growth and increase employment.

During this conclave, the state government highlighted its policies for business, which include providing lands, to attract industrialists to establish their units here in Madhya Pradesh.

The Chief Minister has previously stated that one-to-one meetings help in the quick resolution of difficulties or any obstacle that arises in providing necessary facilities to the industries.

In the last conclave organised in Rewa on October 23, the state government received investment proposals worth Rs. 31,000 crore. These investments are expected to generate more than 28,000 jobs across the state.

Major investment proposals were made by Sri Siddharth Infratech’s (Greenco) Rs. 12,800 crore for renewable energy, Rithwik Projects Pvt Ltd’s Rs. 4,000 crore for renewable energy in Panna, and Patanjali Ayurveda's Rs 1,000 crore in wellness and food processing.

Additionally, Ultratech Cement proposed a Rs. 3,000 crore cement unit in Maihar, and the Adani Group's Mahan Energen Limited committed Rs 2,528 crore for a coal block in Singrauli district.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.