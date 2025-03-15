MP Cong chief raises doubt over Maoist killed in Mandla, demands inquiry

Mandla, March 15 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari said on Saturday that a Maoist, who was killed by the state Police's Hawk Force during an encounter in Mandla district, was an "innocent" and alleged that it was a "fake" encounter.

In an official statement, the Congress leader said that the Hawk Force of Madhya Pradesh Police had recently killed a tribal, and the police had later identified him as Heeran Singh.

However, a new twist has emerged in this anti-Maoist encounter, Patwari added.

"Police had identified the person killed in an encounter as Heeran Singh, a resident of Khatiya Narangi village in Mandla district. The kin of the deceased person claimed Heeran Singh was innocent, and he was killed by the state police. Tribals in his village and other adjoining areas are upset with the fake encounter," the State Congress President said in a statement.

He has demanded the state government should order a high-level inquiry in the matter.

"The state government should take this issue seriously and an independent inquiry should be ordered. The questions raised by Heeran Singh's family members should also be part of the investigation," Patwari added.

The Madhya Pradesh government or the police were yet to issue an official statement on allegations made by the opposition parties in the state.

On March 9, the Madhya Pradesh Police had said that a Maoist was killed during an encounter in Katiyar Morcha forest area under the Kanha National Park forest and his two aides, who were supplying them food, were also arrested later.

Mandla Superintendent of Police, Rajat Saklecha, had shared information with media persons, and said that around 20 Maoists were involved in the exchange of fire.

Police had said that based on the information from an informer, the Hawk Force team went to the jungle for a search operation during which, an exchange of fire occurred between the Hawk Force and the Maoists, who were around 20 in numbers.

Following the incident, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has praised the Madhya Pradesh Police for relentless operation against Maoists in the state, highlighting that Naxalism (Maoism) will be eliminated from Madhya Pradesh by 2026.

