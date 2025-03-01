MP: BJP slams Congress over Union Carbide waste disposal

Indore, March 1 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Minister, Kailash Vijayvargiya, on Saturday slammed the state Congress chief Jitu Patwari for his allegations over the Union Carbide waste disposal, saying that the dumping of waste process is being carried out meticulously.

“It is not advisable to comment on every issue. Sometimes politicians should refrain from making unnecessary comments on serious subjects. Patwari should not have shown his incomplete knowledge about this serious issue,” said Minister Vijayvargiya amid a political row over disposal of Union Carbide waste at Pithampur industrial site.

The minister added that each step is being taken in accordance with the directions of the Madhya Pradesh High Court under the supervision of senior bureaucrats.

“The incineration process is being carried out in phases with extensive monitoring. There is no reason to worry,” the minister said.

Earlier, the minister also supervised an extensive campaign of the state government where it tried to convince the residents of Pithampur industrial site that incineration of Union Carbide’s waste would not harm their life and other natural resources or the ground water.

On Friday, Jitu Patwari said that the BJP government is hiding facts from the people and offering an excuse of the court order over the disposal of the Union Carbide’s waste.

“People in Indore and Pithampur (Dhar district) supported the BJP. However, they are now under a health threat after the Union Carbide’s waste disposal. There are now more chances of a rise in the cancer cases in these areas,” Parwari said.

Patwari has also pointed out that both the Cabinet ministers from Indore have maintained silence on the Union Carbide waste issue.

However, Vijayvargiya, who comes from Indore, said people should know the process of the incineration method of waste before making any comment.

“Ashes emanating from waste during the incineration process will be stored on a water-block, which has multilayer safety systems, it would not be disposed on the ground. There is a scientific process of incineration of hazardous waste,” the minister claimed.

