MP BJP Chief Khandelwal urges party workers to become bridge between people and govt

Jabalpur, July 19 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh BJP President Hemant Khandelwal, on Saturday, urged party leaders and workers to become a "strong bridge" between the people and the state government.

Addressing the party workers on his first visit to Jabalpur after being elected as new State BJP President, Khandelwal also said that the conduct of each BJP workers should be respectful, and they must follow the guidelines of the party.

"Jabalpur is the cultural capital of Madhya Pradesh, and when I am here today, I would urge each BJP worker to work for the welfare of the common people. Your act should earn respect for the party and for yourself," he added.

Before addressing the BJP workers in the state, Khandelwal, who accompanied former State BJP Chief and State Public Works Department Minister Rakesh Singh, offered floral tribute at the statue of Subhas Chandra Bose.

"Netaji's life is the symbol of patriotism, sacrifices and inspiration," he said.

Upon reaching Jabalpur, which is known as "Sanskar Dhani", Khandelwal was received with a rousing welcome from the BJP district workers and leaders.

Later, he participated in a roadshow that covered a long route to in the city.

Betul MLA Hemant Khandelwal was elected as the new State BJP President unopposed on July 2, replacing Khajuraho MP V.D. Sharma, who led the state party unit for more than five years.

Since then, he has been visiting every part of the state to meet party workers.

While speaking to the party workers in the state, Khandelwal would mention the same line -- "Stay disciplined. Those deviating from the party line will be in trouble," he said in his first public address after getting elected as the State BJP Chief on July 2.

He also encouraged the BJP workers, reiterating, "I don't possess any special or additional qualification. I'm a common worker like you all. You think about people, the party will think about you."

He had made a similar statement during his visit to Gwalior two days ago, and now in Jabalpur on Saturday.

