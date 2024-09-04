MP Anil Baluni meets Civil Aviation Minister, seeks air connectivity for Garhwal region

New Delhi, Sep 4 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Uttarakhand’s Garhwal and party’s National Media Head Anil Baluni met Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu in New Delhi on Wednesday and requested him for air connectivity in various areas of Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency.

The Civil Aviation Minister gathered information in this direction and assured to take immediate action.

The BJP MP also handed over a letter to the Civil Aviation Minister, highlighting his demands regarding air connectivity to the Garhwal region.

Baluni urged the Union Minister to consider connecting Ramnagar, Lansdowne, Pauri, Gopeshwar and Joshimath of Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency with Dehradun under the UDAN scheme.

“UDAN, the regional connectivity scheme spearheaded by the Union Government under the dynamic leadership of our Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, has done wonders across the country. However, there are a few sectors in Uttarakhand which needs to be connected under the UDAN scheme so that people of the state could get good connectivity,” the BJP MP said in the letter.

“The hurdles in the modernisation of Gauchar (Chamoli) airport should also be removed so that air connectivity continues to run smoothly in this area,” he requested the Civil Aviation Minister.

“From the geographical point of view, Garhwal is a Lok Sabha which has 14 Assemblies and many of its areas are included in the inaccessible areas of the country. Due to natural calamities, connectivity with many areas of this Lok Sabha constituency is lost. Roadways are often affected. Due to this, the problem of migration from here is also becoming bigger. Therefore, there is a great need for air connectivity in such areas,” the BJP MP told the Union Minister.

On the demand of Garhwal MP, the Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu responded positively and assured early action on all the demands.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.