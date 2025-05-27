The upcoming film Virgin Boys is generating significant buzz. The recently released teaser has already captured attention, and now the newly launched song “Pedhavula Thadi” is winning hearts, especially among the youth.

The song features beautifully written lyrics by Poornachari, infused with deep emotion and youthful charm. Singer Aditya RK breathes life into the track with his soulful voice, perfectly expressing the emotions and romantic imaginations of young hearts. His vocal delivery adds a magical touch that makes the song even more appealing.

Music director Smaran Sai adds vibrancy and a sensual romantic vibe to the composition, enhancing its youthful energy. The cinematography by Venkata Prasad visually elevates the song, portraying an aesthetically pleasing romantic atmosphere. The on-screen chemistry between the lead actors creates a compelling romantic vibe that aligns well with the film’s tone.

Editor Marthand K. Venkatesh contributes to the song’s rhythmic flow and visual appeal, ensuring every frame is engaging and seamless. The visuals in “Pedhavula Thadi” also reflect the high production values of Raj Guru Films, showcasing modern lifestyle elements that resonate with today’s youth.

Poornachari’s lyrics touch the emotional core of young listeners, using delicate and relatable expressions. Overall, “Pedhavula Thadi” is a refreshing and energetic romantic track that perfectly complements the film’s genre of romantic comedy and sentiment.

Producer Raja Darapuneni stated, “Virgin Boys will reflect the thoughts and emotions of today’s youth. We’ve introduced a unique concept and plan to unveil more exciting updates soon.”