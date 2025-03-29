Teenage Love Story Madhuram Set to Release on April 18

Uday Raj and Vaishnavee Singh take center stage in Madhuram, a romantic drama produced by M. Bangarraju under the Sri Venkateswara Entertainment banner. Directed by Rajesh Chikile, the film carries the tagline "A Memorable Love" and brings a nostalgic teenage love story to life. With shooting and post-production now complete, Madhuram is all set for its theatrical release on April 18.

Speaking about the film, lead actor Uday Raj expressed his gratitude, saying, "I am incredibly thankful to Sri Venkateswara Entertainments' head, Bangarraju garu, for giving me this opportunity and ensuring top-notch production quality. Director Rajesh has done a fantastic job, and our cinematographer Manohar has created stunning visuals. Music director Venky Veena has composed beautiful songs that elevate the film's emotions. Madhuram is a heartwarming love story, a clean entertainer for both youth and families. I truly believe this film will be enjoyed by all and mark a significant milestone in my career."

Director Rajesh Chikile shared insights into the film’s setting, saying, "This is a teenage love story set in the 1990s. We’ve recreated the school environment, the games, the youthful rivalries, and the emotions of that era to resonate with today’s generation. Watching Madhuram will bring back fond memories of school and college days. We’ve worked tirelessly on this project, and I am grateful to our producer Bangarraju garu for his unwavering support. Our cinematographer Manohar has delivered stunning visuals, and I believe this film will strike a chord with everyone."

Producer M. Bangarraju expressed confidence in the film’s reception, stating, "We have crafted Madhuram as a heartwarming romantic entertainer. With post-production and censor formalities completed, we are set for release on April 18. The teaser, launched by Nithiin, has already received an overwhelming response. We are certain audiences will love this film."

Actress Vaishnavee Singh also shared her excitement, saying, "This is a lively, youthful entertainer, and my character will surely resonate with audiences. Uday Raj has been a great co-star, and I am grateful to the director and producer for trusting me with this role in such a beautiful story."

With anticipation building, Madhuram promises to be a delightful trip down memory lane, blending romance, nostalgia, and heartfelt emotions for audiences of all ages.