Karan Veer Mehra turns cheerleader as Chum Darang walks the ramp during Lakme Fashion Week

Mumbai, March 29 (IANS) 'Bigg Boss 18' contestant Chum Darang walked the ramp for the first time during the Lakme Fashion Week 2025 X FDCI.

Chum walked for designers Saaksha & Kinni whose collection was inspired by Gujarat's Adalaj Stepwell. The diva looked stunning in a strapless, breezy outfit, which she paired with a matching bandana.

Sharing her experience of walking the ramp for the first time, Chum revealed, "My experience was amazing because this was my first ramp walk, and I really enjoyed it. The dress also that I am wearing, it's a Saaksha and Kinni- this is so me, I loved it, I loved my first experience.

She was also asked, "How nervous were you about your first ramp walk?"

To this, she replied, "I had the whole support system with me, so I was nervous, but not too much."

Stating what fashion means to her, Chum said, "Fashion comes from within, I believe, like beauty comes from within. It's not so important that you follow the trend, you become the trend."

Spelling out the difference between style and fashion, she mentioned, "Style is very personal, fashion is what goes around."

Karan Veer Mehra, who made a lot of headlines for his close bond with Chum during season 18 of 'Bigg Boss' was seen cheering for her.

Not just that, as soon as Chum walked the ramp, Karan started whistling for her and even recorded her on his phone. Chum also blew a flying kiss on Karan's way from the ramp.

When asked about Chum and Ishaan Khattar walking the ramp for Sakshaa and Kinni, Karan said, "It felt really great to see Chum and Ishaan walk - they are really good friends of mine. Even I was feeling like walking the ramp- hope I also get to do it soon."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.