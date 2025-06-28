Sai Ram Shankar’s Oka Pathakam Prakaram OTT Release on Sun NXT from June 27: Winning Hearts

The edge-of-the-seat suspense thriller Oka Pathakam Prakaram, starring sensational director Puri Jagannadh’s brother SaiRam Shankar in the lead role, has been directed by Vinod Vijayan. The film was jointly produced by Vinod Kumar Vijayan and Garlapati Ramesh under the banners of Vinod Vijayan Films and Vihari Cinema House. The movie hit theatres on February 7 and started streaming on SunNXT from June 27.

The promotional campaign where the film unit announced a reward of ₹10,000 to anyone who could correctly guess the villain’s identity after the interval received a very good response. The makers also announced that they would select 50 winners, one from each of 50 theatres, and give away ₹5 lakh in total. Along with the special show for media representatives, the cash prizes were handed over to the winners in other theatres. The movie received a positive response.

Having tasted good success in theatres, Oka Pathakam Prakaram began streaming on Sun NXT from June 27. The film is garnering record views on the OTT platform and is racing ahead by winning audience appreciation. Viewers are praising Oka Pathakam Prakaram as a solid comeback for Sai Ram Shankar. In the film, Sai Ram Shankar played the role of a public prosecutor named Siddharth Neelakanta. The police suspect him to be behind a series of murders that occurred in Visakhapatnam city. But did Siddharth really commit those murders? Or is someone else the mastermind? That forms the crux of the film.

Producers Garlapati Ramesh and Vinod Vijayan shared, “This proves once again that if we make a good film, audience support is inevitable. We are happy that the film received praise not only after its theatrical release but also after the OTT release. Special thanks to Sun NXT Content Head Mr. Shashi Kiran Narayan for helping us with the OTT release planning and procedures. Thanks to our hero Sai Ram Shankar and the entire team who stood by us during the making of this film.”