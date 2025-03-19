O Andala Rakshasi Trailer Sends Chills Down Spine, Watch Video - Movie Release on March 21

Sheraz Mehdi, a multifaceted talent known for his work as a director, actor, music composer, and writer, has captivated audiences in both the Telugu and Tamil film industries. Now, he returns to the spotlight as both the director and lead actor of his upcoming film, O Andala Rakshasi. Starring alongside him are Vihanshi Hegde and Krithi Varma in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Surinder Kaur under the Sky Is The Limit banner, with Tejinder Kaur as co-producer and Sheraz Mehdi himself presenting the project.

With filming and post-production now complete, O Andala Rakshasi is all set to hit theaters on March 21st. The recently released trailer has already sparked excitement, teasing a spine-chilling blend of crime, suspense, thriller, and horror elements.

The story revolves around a self-absorbed womanizer who views women with little regard—until he crosses paths with a fearless woman who challenges his perspective and reveals the true strength of femininity. Packed with an engaging narrative, striking visuals, and gripping cinematography, the film promises an immersive experience.

Sheraz Mehdi’s prowess as a filmmaker and actor is evident in every frame, particularly in the film’s eerie and intense moments. The final scene, as hinted in the trailer, is bound to leave audiences with goosebumps. Adding to the film’s impact, Bhashya Shree’s screenplay and dialogues stand out as major highlights.

With the trailer already generating a strong buzz, anticipation for O Andala Rakshasi is at an all-time high.