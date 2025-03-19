O Andala Rakshasi releasing on March 21st: Tammareddy Bharadwaja Wishes Great Success

As a director, actor, music composer, and writer, Sheraz Mehdi has been winning hearts in both Telugu and Tamil audiences. He is now returning to the Telugu audience as both an actor and director with the film O Andala Rakshasi. In this film, Sheraz Mehdi plays the lead role, alongside Vihanshi Hegde and Krithi Varma, who star as the heroines. Produced by Surinder Kaur under the Sky Is The Limit banner and presented by Share Samarpan, O Andala Rakshasi is set to release on March 21st. A pre-release event was held on Tuesday to mark the occasion.

Speaking at the event, Tammareddy Bharadwaja said, "Bhashya Shree brought this story to me, and he insisted that I take it up. I was told to make this film for sure, and I demanded a large remuneration to get them to agree. I thought they wouldn’t agree, but they gave me the amount I asked for without hesitation. In my entire career, this is the first time I’ve seen such a gesture. The story, which is centred around women, is really good. I loved the script. Small films like this should achieve big success. The story by Bhashya Shree and the direction by Sheraz Mehdi are both excellent. I wish the film achieves great success on March 21st."

Sheraz Mehdi shared, "Thanks to Tammareddy Bharadwaja for supporting people like me who have acted in smaller films. Discipline is extremely important in the film industry, and I’ve been working with this discipline throughout my career. I will continue to do so in the future. Until O Andala Rakshasi releases in theaters, it's a small film. Once it’s in theaters, the audience will see the range of our film. Our entire team has worked together like a family to complete this project. I thank everyone who supported me on this journey. Our film releases on March 21st, so please watch it and show your support."

Bhashya Shree expressed, "I’m thankful to Tammareddy Bharadwaja for supporting me and playing a key role in a small film like ours. He was very enthusiastic when I narrated the story. I’m grateful to our director and producer for giving me this opportunity. People might think this is just a small film, but after its release, you’ll realize its true potential."

Neha Deshpande said, "The film beautifully portrays how women should face the challenges and attacks they go through. I’m grateful to the director and producer for giving me this wonderful opportunity. Our film releases on March 21st. Please watch it and support us."

Krithi Varma shared, "When I heard the story, it gave me goosebumps. I’m thankful to our director and producer for giving me the chance to be a part of such a great film. Thanks to all the co-artists I worked with. Everyone dreams of appearing on the silver screen, and with this film, my dream is about to come true."

Vihanshi Hegde stated, "This film, which addresses women’s issues, will captivate everyone. I’m thankful to our director and producer for giving me a great role in such a wonderful film. Our film releases on March 21st, so please watch it and help it succeed."