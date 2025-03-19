Biggest-ever state level pickleball tourney 'Gujarat Masters' to commence on March 21

Vadodara, March 19 (IANS) The Pickleball Association of Gujarat (PAG), under the aegis of the All India Pickleball Association (AIPA), is set to host Gujarat Masters from March 21 to 23 in Vadodara.

With over 250 entries across 29 categories, the tournament is officially the largest state-level pickleball event ever hosted in Gujarat. The tournament is carrying a prize pool of over Rs 5 lakh.

Led by a formidable team of former professional athletes and ITF tennis veterans, the PAG is rapidly emerging as a driving force in Gujarat’s sporting ecosystem. Saurabh Trivedi, Ronak Mehta, Rahul Vora, and Shaleen Bhatt — all key members of India's 35+ tennis team — along with cricketer Mrugesh Kothari, who represents India's 40+ tennis team, bring unmatched experience and passion to the association’s vision of developing world-class pickleball talent.

Speaking on the milestone event, Saurabh Trivedi, president, Pickleball Association of Gujarat, said, "The Gujarat Masters is a defining moment for pickleball in India. With record-breaking participation, this is not just the largest tournament in Gujarat’s pickleball history. It’s a symbol of a much larger movement to build a strong, sustainable ecosystem where players can compete, grow, and gain national and international exposure."

To further catalyse talent development, PAG has launched a Player Sponsorship Program, offering financial and training assistance to high-potential athletes. In addition, PAG Labs, a high-performance training and mentorship program, will soon be rolled out under the guidance of internationally acclaimed pickleball coach Radhika Trivedi and AIPA head coach Bhupendra.

With initiatives like these, Gujarat is fast emerging as a powerhouse in Indian pickleball, creating a clear pathway for aspiring athletes to progress from grassroots to global stages.

