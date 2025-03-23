O Andala Rakshasi Gains Momentum with Strong Word-of-Mouth

O Andala Rakshasi, the latest film from the multi-talented Shehraz Mehdi, is winning over audiences with its engaging storytelling and positive word-of-mouth. The film, which hit screens on March 21st, has been receiving an enthusiastic response, prompting the team to celebrate its success at a special event on Saturday.

Directed by Shehraz Mehdi, who also stars in the lead role, the film features Vihanshi Hegde and Krithi Varma as the female leads. Produced by Surinder Kaur under the Sky Is The Limit banner, with Tejinder Kaur as co-producer and Share Samarpan presenting, the film has managed to captivate audiences despite being a smaller production.

Industry Praises Film’s Success

Veteran filmmaker Tamareddy Bharadwaja, speaking at the event, highlighted the impressive reception of the film.

"As I mentioned during the pre-release event, this film was bound to succeed. Despite being a small-scale production, it has opened strongly and continues to attract audiences. The positive word-of-mouth is driving increased shows, higher collections, and expanded screenings. This proves that good cinema always finds its audience," he said.

Cast & Crew Express Gratitude

Shehraz Mehdi, elated by the response, thanked viewers for their support.

“We are overwhelmed by the love and appreciation for O Andala Rakshasi. The film’s message has resonated with audiences, and their support has turned it into a big success. I hope it continues to reach even greater heights.”

Actress Krithi Varma expressed her excitement over the film’s warm reception.

“With so many films releasing at the same time, I’m truly grateful that audiences chose to support ours. Seeing my debut film become such a huge success is a dream come true.”

Co-star Vihanshi Hegde echoed similar sentiments, recalling her experience of watching the film with her family.

“The response in theatres has been incredible. I want to thank every single person who watched and supported our film.”

With its strong word-of-mouth and growing popularity, O Andala Rakshasi continues to make waves at the box office, proving that compelling storytelling always finds its place among audiences.