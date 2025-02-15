Kalagamanam First Look Poster Launched

The first look poster of the love and youth entertainer Kalagamanam, directed by Sudhakar Burri and produced under the banner of PPR Films, was launched by AM Ratnam( Harihara Veeramallu producer, and president of the AP Film Chamber). The film stars Raja Birudula, Lavanya Ramarao, and Chinababu in lead roles. The event was also attended by AP Film Chamber Secretary Mohan Goud, along with the film’s unit members.

Speaking at the event, producer AYM Ratnam said, “The title Kalagamanam seems to resonate with the current times. I hope the film succeeds and brings great recognition to the producer.”

Director-producer Sudhakar Burri shared, “It’s an honor to have legendary producer AM Ratnam unveil our poster. His support has given us great strength. All post-production activities are now complete, and we plan to release the film to the audience by the end of March. I would like to express special thanks to Mohan Goud, Dayal Kennedy Bose, Dodla Chinnarao, Pillem Ramarao, Kappu Srinivasa Rao, Mulpuri Lakshman Swamy, Natta Nageswararao, and everyone who supported us during this event.”

Hero Raja said, “It’s a great joy to have our film’s first look revealed by a renowned producer like AM Ratnam. He is an inspiration to aspiring actors like me. Today is a fortunate day for us, and I’m proud to have acted in this film. I hope this film becomes a milestone for me.”

The film also features actors Raja Birudula, Lavanya Ramarao, Chinababu, Dr. Jabardast Rajamouli, Anne Shireesh, Satish Saripalli, RK Naidu, Balagam Ramesh, Balagam Kartanandam, Jabardast Shanti Kumar, Shiva Prasad, Tiru Natural Star, and others.

Music for the film is composed by Rajesh Raj Thelu, with Murali Kankanala handling the cinematography, and editing by Srikrishna Prasad. The costume design is by Shweta Bomma Reddy, and PR is managed by B. Veerababu. The writer, producer, and director of the film is Sudhakar Burri.