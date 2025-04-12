Dear Uma Trailer Launched, Set for April 18 Release

Telugu actress Sumaya Reddy takes on triple duties as lead actress, producer, and writer for her upcoming film Dear Uma, which is all set to hit theatres on April 18th. Starring Prithvi Amber in the male lead, the film has Nagesh as the line producer and Nithin Sai Chandra Reddy serving as executive producer. The screenplay, dialogues, and direction are by Sai Rajesh Mahadev. The film features cinematography by Raj Thota, known for his striking visuals in several acclaimed films, and music by Radhan, whose compositions have previously topped charts in blockbuster hits. As part of the promotional campaign, the trailer for Dear Uma was officially launched on Friday, April 11.

The trailer introduces a story of two individuals with contrasting dreams: the hero aspires to become a singer, while the heroine pursues her goal of becoming a doctor. The narrative weaves through their meeting, an unexpected incident, and a powerful commentary on flaws within the medical system. The scenes are engaging throughout, with emotionally charged moments, impactful action sequences, and a stirring line from the hero urging viewers to "rescue healthcare from the grip of corporate greed," signalling a socially conscious message at the film’s core.

At the trailer launch event, Sumaya Reddy expressed her excitement, saying: “I wanted to present meaningful content to audiences. While writing the script, I found myself drawn deeper into the story. I’ve known director Rajesh Garu for years. He put all his other projects on hold to focus on this one. I did wonder who would believe in me enough to invest in this film, and it was my mother who ultimately supported me. I’ve always loved music, especially Radhan Garu’s songs in Andala Rakshasi. I wasn’t sure if he would agree to work on our film, but he immediately said yes after hearing the story. I also want to thank Prithvi Garu for believing in the film and agreeing to be our hero. Every single person who supported this project has contributed to where we are today. Our film releases on April 18th. Please watch it and make it a success.”

Prithvi Amber shared his thoughts, saying: “After Dia, my following in the Telugu states grew significantly. I joined this project, thanks to Nagesh. Sumaya Garu not only wrote and produced the film, but also played the lead role, handling everything with calm and grace despite the pressures. I'm proud to call this my first Telugu film. Radhan Garu’s music is fantastic. I’m grateful to everyone who supported me on this journey. Please do watch our film on April 18th.”

Music Director Radhan remarked: “The media has been very supportive of Dear Uma. Sumaya Garu carried this project on her shoulders with immense passion, and that’s what inspired me to come on board. Despite challenges, the director completed the movie as per schedules. The songs have turned out beautifully, and the background score is also strong. All of us worked with the goal of making this film a success. We hope audiences will embrace it on April 18th.”

Actor Kamal Kamaraju stated: “It’s because of Sumaya that Dear Uma reached this stage. I was offered a wonderful role in this film, and I hope everyone watches and supports it on April 18th.”

Director Sai Rajesh Mahadev highlighted the importance of media support: “It’s thanks to media that small films are getting visibility today. Despite the challenges, we worked hard to bring this film to life. Sumaya has in-depth knowledge of every craft in filmmaking. This is a technically rich film, and we hope the media continues to take it further.”

Sumaya’s mother, Jyothi Reddy, said: “When my daughter told me she was writing a script, I supported her, but I never imagined the film would come together so quickly. She has worked as an actress, writer, and producer on Dear Uma, which releases on April 18. I hope everyone watches and supports the film.”

Executive Producer Nithin Sai Chandra Reddy stated: “Dear Uma has turned out even better than we expected. Sumaya Reddy has performed brilliantly. I hope the film receives the love it deserves.”

Line Producer Nagesh said: “Sumaya Reddy worked extremely hard on this project, and Prithvi delivered a wonderful performance. Please watch and support our film releasing on April 18th.”

Editor Satya commented: “Dear Uma is a well-crafted film with a meaningful message and commercial appeal. I’m thankful to the director and producer for giving me this opportunity, and I hope audiences make it a success.”

Actor Lobo stated: “These days, it’s content that draws audiences to the theatre. Dear Uma has a very unique concept. I’m grateful to the director and producer for giving me the chance to be part of such a meaningful project.”