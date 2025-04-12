Tahawuur Rana Extradited: All States on High Alert As Intel Agencies Warn of Terror Strikes

A high alert has been issued across India after intelligence agencies cautioned the Union Ministry of Home Affairs about a potential terror threat.

The alert follows the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, a key accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks and an operative of the Lashkar-e-Taiba terror group, from the United States on April 10. Rana is currently being interrogated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

In light of this development, the Central government has heightened security and reportedly issued advisories to all states, particularly those with coastal towns, to remain vigilant. It is worth noting that the 26/11 terrorists had entered Mumbai via the sea route, prompting intensified coastal surveillance across the country.

According to reports, the Ministry of Home Affairs has been warned of possible attacks by Pakistan-based terror outfits using drones and improvised explosive devices (IEDs). Intelligence agencies have also specifically alerted Indian Railways about potential threats.

In the 2008 attacks, Rana played a key role in facilitating coordinated strikes on three major locations in Mumbai: Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), the Oberoi Trident Hotel, and the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel. The attacks claimed the lives of 170 people.