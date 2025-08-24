Bad Girlz Movie: Rana Daggubati Launches Ila Chusukuntane Song

After scoring a good hit with 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela, director Munna Dhulipudi is coming up with yet another entertainer titled Bad Girlz. The film carries the tagline “Kaani Chaala Manchollu”. Produced under the banners Neeli Neeli Aakasam Creations, Prashvita Entertainment, and NVL Creations, the movie features Anchal Gowda, Payal Chengappa, Roshini, Yashna, Rohan Surya, and Moin in lead roles. The producers are Shashidhar Nalla, Immadhi Soma Narsaiah, Ramishetti Rambabu, and Ravula Ramesh.

Today, the film’s first melody track ‘Ila Chusukuntane’ was unveiled by Rana Daggubati through his social media handle. After listening, he appreciated the song and called it wonderful.

The track, composed by Anup Rubens, has lyrics penned by Oscar-winning lyricist Chandrabose, and is beautifully sung by Sid Sriram.

Speaking on the occasion, the film’s team said:

“We are extremely delighted that Rana Daggubati garu launched the first song of our film Bad Girls. ‘Ila Chusukuntane’ is a soulful melody, which will feel like a sequel to the superhit ‘Neeli Neeli Aakasam’ song but on an even grander scale. The song was shot amidst the breathtaking locales of Jammu & Kashmir and Malaysia. Anup Rubens has given a brilliant tune, while Sid Sriram’s magical voice has elevated it further.

Bad Girls is a complete entertainer that will appeal to both youth and family audiences. Post-production work is progressing at a brisk pace, and we will be releasing the film soon.”